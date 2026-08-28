Suspect in 2021 shooting on I-635 in Riverside receives 15-year prison sentence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City-area man will serve 15 years in prison in connection with a 2021 altercation on Interstate 635 in Platte County that left a car riddled with bullet holes.

According to court documents, around 2 a.m. on Jan. 10, 2021, the Riverside Police Department received a 911 call about the occupants of a vehicle shooting at another vehicle along I-635 in Riverside.

Riverside officers searched the area but did not find any vehicles.

A short time later, 0Kansas City, Missouri, police found the vehicle that had been shot at near Interstate 29 and 9200 Prairie View Drive.

The car was peppered with bullet holes. The victim told officers she was at a party earlier and was coming home when she noticed she was being followed by a red car. She stopped at QuikTrip to lose her pursuer, but the car and a tow truck showed up as well.

The driver and occupants displayed weapons, including an AK/AR-style rifle, and accused her of stealing items at the party.

She left the QuikTrip, and both vehicles pursued her.

A suspect, later identified as Davion Gunion, 25, began shooting at her with the AK/AR-stlye rifle near I-635 and the Argosy Casino.

The victim testified that she had to drive the car from the floorboard to avoid the gunshots.

"By the grace of God, the victim was unharmed," Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd said. "Her vehicle was riddled with bullet holes, and it is a miracle she was not hit by any of that gunfire. She somehow drove her car while ducked down on the floorboard."

Photographs introduced in court showed the path of the bullets hitting the rear of the car and traveling through the driver's side and the driver's side headrest.

Gunion pleaded guilty in June to first-degree felony assault.

Missouri law mandates Gunion serve 85 percent of his 15-year sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

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