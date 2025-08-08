Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Suspect in custody in Overland Park after leaving scene of shooting in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspect is in custody in Overland Park after they left the scene of a confrontation and a shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, Thursday night.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said a group of young men who know each other allegedly have an ongoing feud regarding possible stolen property from a week ago.

Thursday night, it resulted in a confrontation in KCK where shots were fired and a person was struck. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects reportedly went to the Overland Park apartment location near 135th Street and Quivira Road, where one or more suspects could be.

One person has exited the apartment and is talking to the police. Officers are awaiting a search warrant to enter the apartment to ensure no other suspects are there and to look for the stolen property.

This is an ongoing investigation by KCKPD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

