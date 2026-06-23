SUV driver dies after striking parked school bus near 34th, Paseo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of an SUV is dead after their vehicle struck a parked school bus in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday afternoon.

Just before 3:20 p.m., authorities responded to a reported crash at 34th Street and The Paseo.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a red Toyota SUV was speeding southbound on The Paseo from Linwood Boulevard before striking a parked school bus that was stopped in front of a school.

KCPD said it is believed that the driver of the Toyota was suffering from a medical emergency.

The Toyota driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the school bus sustained minor injuries and was treated for soft-tissue damage, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

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