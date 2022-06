KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An SUV hit a Kansas City, Kansas home late Monday night, damaging its front porch.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 130 block of N. 13th Street in Kansas City, Kansas about 11:15 p.m.

It's unknown how the SUV ended up hitting the home, but a gas meter was also damaged.

A local gas company was on scene to turn off the gas so the front porch could be repaired.

The driver fled the scene.

No one inside the home was hurt.