Swim advisory issued for 2 Smithville Lake beaches due to elevated E. coli levels

Posted at 3:58 PM, May 27, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Parks Department has issued a swim advisory for two Smithville Lake beaches, the Camp Branch and Little Platte beaches, due to elevated E. coli levels.

According to a Facebook post, the department has posted signs at both the beaches.

"E. Coli is naturally occurring and can happen after heavy rains or from various wildlife," the post said. "Clay County follows the same procedures as the state of Missouri when other beaches have an elevated E. coli reading."

Both beaches are tested weekly, and the county post the results of the tests on their website.

If you have any questions, call the Parks Office at 816-407-3440 ext. 3.

