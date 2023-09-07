Watch Now
Tailgate Tales: The people, places and things at Arrowhead for Chiefs opener

Tailgaters showed up in full force at Arrowhead stadium before the season opener.

DSC_0005.JPG Subway blimp flies above Arrowhead stadium ahead of game.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. DSC_0020.JPG A couple Chiefs fans put dolls representing both teams on their truck.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. DSC_0029.JPG Multiple Chiefs flags stacked on top of one another.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. DSC_0034.JPG "Trophy Man" shows off his Chiefs paraphernalia.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. DSC_0063.JPG Chiefs fan completely decked out in red and gold.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. DSC_0070.JPG Group of Cheifs fans takes a selfie together.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. DSC_0076.JPG Cheifs fans hold up a sign that says "Chiefs Superfan from Las Vegas."Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. DSC_0080.JPG Detroit Lions fans sport their Honolulu blue for the game.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. DSC_0087.JPG Chief fans in gear, including a Chiefs sombrero.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. DSC_0123.JPG DJ "Suga BB" mixes songs during tailgate.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. DSC_0142.JPG Stuffed dog sports mini Chiefs jersey.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. DSC_0160.JPG Rumble band plays for tailgating fans outside stadium.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. DSC_0177.JPG "Cap'n Chief" sports his sailor-themed outfit to the game.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. DSC_0180.JPG Fans pose with handmade sign that reads, "No place like Mahomes."Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. DSC_0191.JPG Fan poses with sign that reads, "Please take my knee Travis, I don't need mine."Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. DSC_0146.JPG Fans holds poster that reads, "Best anniversary gift ever."Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. DSC_0203.JPG The men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated pose for a photo.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. DSC_0205.JPG Fan wears Chief-themed nun clothing.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. DSC_0221.JPG Chiefs fans are all smiles at their tailgating tent.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. DSC_0222.JPG This couple - Chelsea and Kenny Gallatin - pose an hour after their "tailgate wedding" where they were married just outside Arrowhead stadium.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. DSC_0232.JPG These tiny Cheifs fans are starting their tailgating early.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. DSC_0241.JPG This girls softball team poses for a photo after selling desserts at the tailgate.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. DSC_0304.JPG Chiefs fan proudly sports her red and gold earrings.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. DSC_0246.JPG Fan shows off her bedazzled Chiefs platforms.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. DSC_0251.JPG Family poses for photo before heading into Arrowhead stadium for the game.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. DSC_0253.JPG Chiefs fan poses for photo while jamming to music at his tailgate.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. DSC_0278.JPG Lions fans show off butterfly wings they made before flying in for the game.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. DSC_0154.JPG Fan shows off his embroidered Chiefs hat.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. DSC_0291.JPG Chiefs cheerleader poses for a photo during mini parade outside stadium.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. DSC_0187.JPG Chiefs fan prepares another fan's plate with Chiefs-themed tongs.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. DSC_0286.JPG KC Wolf drives through mini-parade on four-wheeler before the game.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41.

