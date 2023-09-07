Tailgate Tales: The people, places and things at Arrowhead for Chiefs opener
Tailgaters showed up in full force at Arrowhead stadium before the season opener.
Subway blimp flies above Arrowhead stadium ahead of game.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. A couple Chiefs fans put dolls representing both teams on their truck.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. Multiple Chiefs flags stacked on top of one another.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. "Trophy Man" shows off his Chiefs paraphernalia.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. Chiefs fan completely decked out in red and gold.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. Group of Cheifs fans takes a selfie together.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. Cheifs fans hold up a sign that says "Chiefs Superfan from Las Vegas."Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. Detroit Lions fans sport their Honolulu blue for the game.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. Chief fans in gear, including a Chiefs sombrero.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. DJ "Suga BB" mixes songs during tailgate.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. Stuffed dog sports mini Chiefs jersey.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. Rumble band plays for tailgating fans outside stadium.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. "Cap'n Chief" sports his sailor-themed outfit to the game.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. Fans pose with handmade sign that reads, "No place like Mahomes."Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. Fan poses with sign that reads, "Please take my knee Travis, I don't need mine."Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. Fans holds poster that reads, "Best anniversary gift ever."Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. The men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated pose for a photo.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. Fan wears Chief-themed nun clothing.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. Chiefs fans are all smiles at their tailgating tent.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. This couple - Chelsea and Kenny Gallatin - pose an hour after their "tailgate wedding" where they were married just outside Arrowhead stadium.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. These tiny Cheifs fans are starting their tailgating early.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. This girls softball team poses for a photo after selling desserts at the tailgate.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. Chiefs fan proudly sports her red and gold earrings.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. Fan shows off her bedazzled Chiefs platforms.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. Family poses for photo before heading into Arrowhead stadium for the game.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. Chiefs fan poses for photo while jamming to music at his tailgate.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. Lions fans show off butterfly wings they made before flying in for the game.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. Fan shows off his embroidered Chiefs hat.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. Chiefs cheerleader poses for a photo during mini parade outside stadium.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. Chiefs fan prepares another fan's plate with Chiefs-themed tongs.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. KC Wolf drives through mini-parade on four-wheeler before the game.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41.