Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Subway blimp flies above Arrowhead stadium ahead of game. Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41.

A couple Chiefs fans put dolls representing both teams on their truck. Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41.

Multiple Chiefs flags stacked on top of one another. Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41.

"Trophy Man" shows off his Chiefs paraphernalia. Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41.

Chiefs fan completely decked out in red and gold. Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41.

Group of Cheifs fans takes a selfie together. Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41.

Cheifs fans hold up a sign that says "Chiefs Superfan from Las Vegas." Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41.

Detroit Lions fans sport their Honolulu blue for the game. Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41.

Chief fans in gear, including a Chiefs sombrero. Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41.

DJ "Suga BB" mixes songs during tailgate. Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41.

Stuffed dog sports mini Chiefs jersey. Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41.

Rumble band plays for tailgating fans outside stadium. Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41.

"Cap'n Chief" sports his sailor-themed outfit to the game. Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41.

Fans pose with handmade sign that reads, "No place like Mahomes." Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41.

Fan poses with sign that reads, "Please take my knee Travis, I don't need mine." Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41.

Fans holds poster that reads, "Best anniversary gift ever." Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41.

The men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated pose for a photo. Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41.

Fan wears Chief-themed nun clothing. Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41.

Chiefs fans are all smiles at their tailgating tent. Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41.

This couple - Chelsea and Kenny Gallatin - pose an hour after their "tailgate wedding" where they were married just outside Arrowhead stadium. Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41.

These tiny Cheifs fans are starting their tailgating early. Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41.

This girls softball team poses for a photo after selling desserts at the tailgate. Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41.

Chiefs fan proudly sports her red and gold earrings. Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41.

Fan shows off her bedazzled Chiefs platforms. Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41.

Family poses for photo before heading into Arrowhead stadium for the game. Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41.

Chiefs fan poses for photo while jamming to music at his tailgate. Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41.

Lions fans show off butterfly wings they made before flying in for the game. Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41.

Fan shows off his embroidered Chiefs hat. Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41.

Chiefs cheerleader poses for a photo during mini parade outside stadium. Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41.

Chiefs fan prepares another fan's plate with Chiefs-themed tongs. Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41.

KC Wolf drives through mini-parade on four-wheeler before the game. Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41.

Prev 1 / Ad Next