Taxpayers to vote on Henry County school closure after concerns about school safety & chemical contamination

A small Missouri school district made big decisions at a special board meeting on Monday night.

The Henry County community has been divided over whether to close the Davis R-12 School District.

Taxpayers to vote on Henry County school closure after community concerns

The KSHB 41 News I-Team reported the school's superintendent had been placed on administrative leave following concerns of reported mismanagement of school threats and chemical contamination testing.

The school board announced Superintendent Karen Mefford's resignation on Monday, two weeks before school is supposed to start.

"The board of education and Superintendent Mefford agree their goals are no longer mutually aligned," School Board President Tia West said.

Davis' board also decided to put the future of the school district in the hands of taxpayers.

While families in the Kansas City metro area head to stores for back-to-school supplies, the Davis R-12 School District will be heading to the voting box.

In a 4-3 vote, the school board decided to place a measure on the November ballot to consolidate Davis R-12 School District with Clinton School District for the 2026-2027 school year.

"November 4th, you taxpayers should go out there and vote," West said.

There's been a lack of trust from the community after the 41 I-Team uncovered reports of the superintendent allegedly mishandling issues.

"Get it fixed," Barbara Lewis, a resident, said. "Say we're going to do better from now on."

Before her resignation, Karen Mefford reportedly did not tell the school board or families that a student threatened to kill a board member's family and did not take disciplinary action until days later. The superintendent also allegedly didn't tell the board about testing for cancerous chemicals on school grounds until months later.

"I lost a lot of hope in Davis," one parent at Monday's board meeting said.

In an emotional meeting on Monday night, the school board heard from former students, parents, and taxpayers on whether the school should stay open next school year.

"I love this place," another parent said. "I want to see it flourish, and it should flourish."

Residents like Lewis plan to head to the polls in November and make their voice heard.

"I hope the school stays," Lewis said.

Davis' enrollment has declined by more than half, which some residents said is a testament to the wavering trust in the district. Only 22 students will be returning on August 20th.

"Everybody's talking about how great this school used to be," one parent said. "There's a reason there's only 22 people at the school right now."

Clinton's school board must also vote on the consolidation ballot measure, which they are expected to take up on August 13th. If it's approved, the future of the school is up to Davis and Clinton taxpayers in November.

The Davis school board must now decide who will be the school's superintendent for this year and work to rebuild community trust.

"We turned over the administration, and I think that was the first step," Lewis said.

