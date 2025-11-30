KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Lily got this story idea from KSHB 41's Lawrence Let's Talk event. Share your story idea with Lily .

The Lawrence Festival of Trees is in full swing with over 100 pieces of holiday artwork set to be auctioned off to benefit O'Connell Children's Shelter (OCS).

Douglas County community members either worked together or as solo artists to create themed Christmas trees, gingerbread houses and wreaths. The donated artwork supports the shelter's largest annual fundraiser, which raised over $250,000 in 2024.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce-inspired Christmas tree among festive entries at Lawrence fundraiser

“It helps us cover the things that aren’t covered by our state grants and our state reimbursements for the work we do in the child welfare space," said Maren Ludwig, director of development and communications for OCS.

Carolyn Johnson has decorated and donated trees for 25 years. She decorated with color this year, hoping to bring joy to the community.

Jason Gould/KSHB Carolyn Johnson

She knows the community well after serving with Douglas County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA).

“We have so many children in our community that we don’t really see," Johnson said. "They don’t have the things that we would expect children to have. They’re hungry and they’re homeless.”

Jason Gould/KSHB Maren Ludwig

Ludwig decked out a Sporting Kansas City and Kansas City Current Christmas tree this year. The tree is adorned with signed memorabilia from both teams.

“If you’re a big soccer fan, there are little hidden gems throughout the whole tree," said Ludwig, a Current season ticket holder.

Jason Gould/KSHB

Ludwig wasn't the only one who planted hidden gems with fans in mind.

“A subtle tease, so the Swifties would know, but you didn’t have to be a Swiftie to get the tree," said Molly Fritzel, tree donor.

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB Taylor Swift- and Travis Kelce-inspired Christmas tree

Fritzel, JoMarie Bolick and four other moms took inspiration from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement photo to create their first-ever entry for the Lawrence Festival of Trees.

“The setting of the engagement was beautiful and it was in Kansas, so we thought it was the perfect tie-in," Fritzel said.

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB A mine-cut diamond ornament and a bow inspired by the dress Taylor Swift was wearing during her engagement

Fritzel and Bolick included flower ornaments made out of paper with Swift's lyrics, bows made of material resembling Swift's engagement dress, and an ornament in the shape of Swift's engagement ring to make sure Swifties found the Easter eggs.

Jason Gould/KSHB Molly Fritzel and JoMarie Bolick

"Just happy and joyous," Bolick said. "We just kind of wanted to bottle it up and put it into a tree, and hopefully bring some joy to the community.”

Jason Gould/KSHB A paper-flower ornament with Taylor Swift lyrics

An auction party will be held at Maceli's Banquet Hall & Catering in Lawrence on Saturday, Dec. 6. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event begins at 7 p.m. You can purchase tickets here.

If you can not attend but wish to bid, you can email Ludwig at marenl@oconnellcs.org to make a bid online.

You can learn more about the Lawrence Festival of Trees live and silent auctions here.

