Teachers Like Me continues to grow, bringing more diversity into classrooms

Teachers Like Me, a Kansas City program working to address teacher diversity in the metro, has grown since it started in 2019.

The program aims to recruit more Black teachers into schools across the area. In return for their commitment to teaching, participants receive free housing and become part of a community of educators.

Kaylene Vickers was part of the very first group of teachers to go through the program. She's now starting her second year at Hogan Prep Elementary as a first grade teacher.

As if a new school year isn't hard enough, Vickers is moving into a new home, thanks to the many resources provided by Teachers Like Me.

"It felt like they were really trying to help. One, save up to really buy this house, and then two, really just be financially literate as far as just how [the] housing market works," Vickers said.

Right now, the program has three houses that serve 12 teachers. These were the homes Vickers lived in before she got her new home.

"It's not just about being around people who look like me, it's about being around people who are just as passionate and data-driven as I am," Vickers said.

Trinity Davis, president and founder of Teachers Like Me, said the community aspect creates natural mentorship opportunities.

While the program has made significant gains over the past few years, it's not enough to fully support the mission, which is why Teachers Like Me is expanding with additional housing.

"Especially at times like this, when things are divisive, when you have representation from all different groups, it helps everyone, especially kids, being able to see the good in everyone and not see everything by a racial aspect," Davis said.

Even though Vickers no longer lives with her cohorts, she remains connected to the Teachers Like Me community.

"If I really need to get it together, I got like 25 other teachers I could be like, 'Could y'all come help me please?' And like it's done," Vickers said.

