Teachers prepare to spend their own money shopping for classroom supplies

Word spread quickly in a teacher group chat that McLain’s Bakery was giving free coffee to teachers on Wednesday.

“I immediately texted my friend, and I was like, 'We have to go,'" said Claire O’Gorman, special education teacher in Kansas’ Gardner Edgerton School District.

Chris Morrison/KSHB Claire O’Gorman is a special education teacher in Kansas’ Gardner-Edgerton School District.

The free coffee was a jolt for teachers who’ve been shopping — and spending — to prepare their classrooms for the new school year.

“I’ve spent a lot of my own money on decorations, just some different things to make it more welcoming,” said Aimee McDonald, a third grade teacher in Missouri’s Park Hill School District.

Chris Morrison/KSHB Aimee McDonald is a 3rd grade teacher in Missouri’s Park Hill School District.

Most teachers said their schools or parent-teacher associations help them pay for some classroom items. Even when low teacher salaries are a constant talking point, teachers are still expected to use their own money on back-to-school supplies.

Teachers share tips in those group chats: where to get discounts, how to set up an Amazon wish list and which retiring teachers can pass along used supplies.

Ryan Takeo/KSHB A box of crayons for sale.

“Facebook marketplace is a big one, especially for furniture,” O’Gorman said.

Pre-K teacher Mary Fuelling budgets money in her personal life for back-to-school items.

“I’d say, in August, I usually spend a couple of hundred dollars on my classroom, just getting supplies, materials, updating things like that,” Fuelling said.

Chris Morrison/KSHB Mary Fuelling is a pre-kindergarten teacher at Nativity Parish School in Leawood, Kansas.

Money can’t buy everything. O’Gorman said seeing a student hit a goal motivates her.

“When a student finally hits that and gets the biggest smile on their face, it’s one of the most rewarding things to see,” she said.

