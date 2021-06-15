Team of 'skytypers' to join 2021 Kansas City Airshow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2021 Kansas City Air Show will feature a team of "skytypers" when it returns on July 3 and 4.

The GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team will perform in a squadron of six World War II-era planes, which does not typically happen west of the Mississippi River, according to a press release.

"We’re especially excited to perform for the first time for air show spectators attending the Kansas City Air Show," team flight lead Larry Arken said in a release. "Our planes are nearly 80 years old and serve as a testament to the engineering genius of the Greatest Generation.”

A show will consist of an 18-minute aerobatic routine with more than 20 tactical maneuvers. The planes will also use white smoke to write out messages in the sky, with some individual letters as tall as the Empire State Building.

Tickets to the annual air show can be purchased online.

The show will also feature the famed Blue Angels and many other performing aircraft.