Tech firm eyes development for 6 data centers north of Kansas City International Airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New details have emerged regarding a project north of Kansas City International Airport, which could include as many as six data centers and associated infrastructure.

Dubbed “Project Kestrel,” the development would be built out in phases over a 20-year period on roughly 380 acres of land located on the southwest corner of Missouri Highway 92 and N. Winan Avenue, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Next Monday, the Port KC Board of Commissioners is set to review a proposal to induce the issuance of conduit bonds and review a master memorandum of understanding with the developer, identified as Shenandoah Computing LLC.

The company submitted an application with PortKC requesting the issuance of a series of conduit bonds that could reach $100 billion. The bond series would be issued to Shenandoah for real and personal property improvements at the site. The developer would ask PortKC for real/personal property tax exemption and an exemption on sales taxes for construction materials. Each project phase would receive property tax incentives for up to 35 years.

News of the project is the latest in a series of massive data center plans popping up across the Kansas City area.

This week, the Unified Government of Wyandotte County, and Kansas City, Kansas, approved rezoning requests for property on both sides of Parallel Parkway near N. 126th Avenue west of the Kansas Speedway to clear the way for up to six data centers as part of roughly $12 billion project proposed by developer Red Wolf DCD Properties LLC.

KSHB 41 News reported extensively on data centers on the Missouri side of the metro as part of our Data, Dollars and Demand series.

The massive tech institutions usually consist of several buildings and take up several hundred acres. Inside, you'll find computers, servers and cooling systems to house all the information you use on your phone and computer. Artificial intelligence has been pushing the demand on data centers, requiring larger servers and energy usage, and therefore more development.

Google and Meta have already started building their data center campuses in the Northland.

Economic experts explained tech giants are coming to the Midwest because of the low cost of land, utilities and various incentives.

KSHB 41 News reporter Isabella Ledonne contributed reporting for this story.

