Teen drowns while trying to swim across Meramec River

Charlie Keegan
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A headquarters in Lee&#39;s Summit
Posted at 2:25 PM, May 17, 2021
UNION, Mo. — An eastern Missouri teenager drowned when he tried to swim across the Meramec River, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The patrol said 17-year-old William Bergner Jr., of Bourbon, died Sunday night after the incident inside Meramec State Park.

The patrol said Bergner tried to swim across the river near a campground boat access in Franklin County. He became exhausted and went under the water, and was unable to resurface.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

