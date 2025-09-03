KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Frankie Beal, 16, was looking forward to Parkville Days, one of the busiest weekends of the summer for local vendors.

Unfortunately, the young dessert truck operator found himself sidelined, missing out on critical income.

“I was really, really sad originally when my mom told me,” Frankie said. “It felt like a part of me was missing, I guess.”

Teen entrepreneur's food truck hits costly snag

A faulty fuel pump forced the Mister DipZ truck off the road in the months before the festival, costing Frankie and his mother, Sonja, valuable sales and momentum.

For Frankie, it’s been a harsh early lesson in the realities of running a small business.

“It’s like a constant cycle... You feel like you’re almost there, but you’re not there,” he said.

Food trucks operate in a uniquely tight economic lane. Compared to traditional restaurants, a single weekend of bad weather, canceled events or equipment failure can wipe out a large chunk of expected revenue.

They also rely heavily on seasonal festivals and large gatherings to reach customers, meaning missing just one high-traffic weekend can have a lasting impact.

Rising fuel costs, ingredient prices and equipment repairs can quickly eat into already-slim margins. Replacement costs for the pump ranged from $600 up, Sonja said.

“I was definitely surprised,” she said. “I run a bakery, so of course everything is sky high, from eggs to flour to whatever product I need.”

Despite the setback, the Beals remain determined to keep going. They still have the truck and can bake at home, selling Mister DipZ products at nearby stores until repairs are made.

“It’s just the way things are right now. Everything will get better with time," Frankie said.

