Teenage boy dead, five others injured after late-night shooting in the 4900 block of College Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating the latest homicide that happened in the 4900 block of College Avenue on Saturday night.

One juvenile male is dead and five others are injured after a shooting broke out inside a residence. Preliminary investigation indicates there was an altercation between unknown people during a social gathering. The altercation escalated into shots being fired.

Officers were called to the scene just before 10:15 p.m. Saturday night. When they arrived, they found the juvenile male victim, over 16-years-old, suffering from gunshot trauma. Officers performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived and took him to an area hospital. The victim later died from his injuries.

KCPD says three additional victims, one adult female and two juvenile teens, were also located at the scene all suffering from varying gunshot trauma. An additional two victims, one adult female and one juvenile teen, arrived at area hospitals by private conveyance all suffering from gunshot wounds.

The person of interest has not been identified yet, and no one is in custody at this time.

