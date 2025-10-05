Tenants across Kansas City area demand action from landlord over living conditions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of tenants from Kansas City, Lee's Summit and other parts of the country gathered Saturday to voice complaints about their landlord, Capital Realty Group.

Raina Farley, who lives with her three children at Sage Crossing in Lee's Summit, described the situation as "degrading."

“It makes you feel like you're not a human, or you don't even matter at a certain point,” Farley said.

Blanca Sanchez, who lives with her seven children at Parker Square in Kansas City, Missouri, said the situation is stressful for her family.

“There are infestations of mice and cockroaches. When it gets cold, my kids are afraid because the mice crawl into their blankets,” she said.

Phyllis Turner, a tenant at Paraclete Manor in Kansas City, Missouri, also deals with the same management company.

“They should have better people to do the job,” Turner said.

Tenants said they tried reaching out to management to address their concerns, but what was done wasn’t enough.

"We go to the office, and all they do is put down sticky traps for the mice. That’s all they do," Sanchez said.

But KC Tenants are saying "enough is enough," according to member Hell.

The group's goal now is to speak directly with the property owner and discuss lease agreements.

“There are terms related to rent, major repairs that need to happen and issues related to management. So essentially, what the tenants are asking for, a lot of it already exists in their leases but isn’t being enforced,” said Anna Heetmann, an organizer with KC Tenants.

On Saturday afternoon, after an event organized by KC Tenants, KSHB 41 tried reaching out to Capital Realty Group and local managers at the three different properties. However, we didn’t hear back.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas participated in the event.

“I don’t know anything about them. But use your common sense, Capital," he said. "Talk to somebody. Listen to what the issues are. Make sure that you are actually giving people the services they deserve and need. Give them the type of housing that you and your family would want for yourselves.”

Locally, Port KC is in touch with the company.

On Friday, Port KC released a statement explaining why the organization is involved:

"Port KC is aware of concerns raised by residents regarding the management group Capital Realty, which owns and operates the Parker Square housing complex. Port KC approved $32 million in bonds for renovations of Parker Square in 2021, and took title of the property and entered a lease agreement with Capital Reality. Upon notification, the Port KC executive team immediately started discussing steps to address the situation. A formal letter was sent to Capital Reality to find out more information and the nature of the complaints that had been filed with the City of Kansas City.



"Capital Reality sent us their most recent HUD Inspection report performed November 2024, as part of their response to Port KC’s letter. We are actively reviewing the concerns shared. We are also engaging directly with Newmark Zimmer to perform an independent inspection Friday, October 3, 2025 on behalf of Port KC. Capital Reality has agreed to both an interior and exterior review.



"This week, Port KC also received an email from Parker Square Tenants Union expressing their desire to meet and discuss the situation. Port KC CEO Jon Stephens will meet with the tenants’ union at an upcoming date. We will also share the independent inspection results once they are finalized. They are due Friday, October 10.



"We remain committed to transparency and accountability in this process. We are also attaching the HUD report for Parker Square provided by the Capital Realty Group." Port KC

“The tenants at Parker Square are consistently asking, ‘Where did that money go?’” Heetmann said.

While searching for answers, tenants are hoping for change.

“My children have rights; I have rights,” Sanchez said.

