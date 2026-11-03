FLOCK technology helps locate Tennessee fugitive in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Tennessee fugitive has been captured in Missouri, thanks to FLOCK technology.

Jacob Allen Morley escaped from Tennessee's Northwest Correctional Complex on October 25.

He'd been serving a life sentence for murder.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said Morley was rearrested around 11:34 a.m. on November 3 near Norborne in Carroll County.

"On November 3, 2026, Tennessee authorities contacted the Patrol’s Missouri Information Analysis Center indicating Tennessee fugitive Jacob Allen Morley was possibly traveling through Missouri based on information obtained through FLOCK technology," the agency said in a release posted to their Facebook page.

For days law enforcement in Tennessee had warned about the danger posed by Morley.

Prior to being caught, Morley was last spotted on the morning of October 26 at the Pilot Travel Center in Marion, Illinois, where a truck he reportedly stole in Tennessee was found abandoned.

A combined $17,500 reward was being offered for information leading to Morely's whereabouts.