KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL has announced that the Kansas City Chiefs will start the season against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night September 5th.

The game will be a rematch to last seasons AFL Championship game.

The Ravens will be in town to take on the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium at 7:20p.m. Central time.

The game will air here on NBC, and will be streamed on the NFL Network.

It will match two of the best quarterbacks in the league, Patrick Mahomes vs. Lamar Jackson.