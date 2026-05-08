The 'Horn Doctor' shares his passion for repairing musical instruments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A daylong festival in Kansas City, Missouri, is set to celebrate a jazz legend and a century of her influence.

On Saturday, May 9, the Kansas City music community will come together to attend The Sound of Kansas City: Celebrating 100 years of Melba Liston.

Festival organizer Mike "the Horn Doctor" Corrigan talked to KSHB 41 photojournalist Steve Silvestri about his passion and the importance of passing his skill along.

Liston was a jazz trombonist and composer born in Kansas City in 1926, according to Corrigan.

She was the first female trombonist to play alongside men in big bands.

The sound of Kansas City: celebrating 100 years of Melba Liston

The daylong festival in the 12th Street corridor will feature several free events, including history tours and live performances.

It culminates in a headlining concert to raise money for music education programs.

The full schedule of events is available on the festival website.

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