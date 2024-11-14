The Jewish Community Center presents the classic Broadway musical, 'Music Man,' this weekend

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Rae Daniel

The Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City presentation of the classic musical "The Music Man" is in its final weekend of performances.

You can check out the production of the Broadway staple at White Theater inside the community center, 5801 W. 115th St., in Overland Park.

Patrick Lewallen, who plays the production's main character, Professor Harold Hill, shared what people can expect when they come to the performance.

"This play is rooted in fun and joy," Lewallen said. "It’s one of those starts happy, and then continues to be happier and happier, so you’ll leave not only singing the songs that you know, the iconic melodies, but also just a wonderful story that grabs you and doesn’t let go."

He says this iconic, timeless musical has been on his bucket list.

"I took off some work and really focused on those lines, but doing that one every time is really fun because it’s such a rock star piece," Lewallen said. "I really enjoy doing that."

Lacey Connell, who plays Marian Paroo, the town's librarian, says it's been fun being a part of the production and also enjoys the classical songs.

"There are parts that I’m still discovering of the stories we go through and so it’s been really fun to get to know it on a different level," Connell said. "There’s so many classic soprano songs that you just hope you get the chance to actually do. As a performer, you’ll study a lot of rep and Marian is one of those roles where every soprano knows, every single one of these songs, so to get to do one, you’re like, 'Okay great , nice awesome!"'

Connell also is sharing the stage with her nine-year-old daughter, Jane, who is an understudy for the role of Amaryllis.

Amaryllis is a piano student of Marian.

"It’s so great, it’s such a gift," Connell said. "Jane just started doing theater a couple of months ago and it’s definitely something that I kind of held back because I didn’t want to like push it on my kid. And so I loved that she’s discovered this herself."

Jane says it's been a lot of fun and she hasn't been too nervous.

"We do a lot of dancing and that’s very energetic," she said. "I think the best part is the friends there and that and that you can always rely on them for help."

Lewallen said he encourages people to keep supporting the arts.

" COVID did a number to the industry, but we’re back and we’re excited to be back," Lewallen said.

Tickets range from $19 to $38.

For more information on the play, click here.