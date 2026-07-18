The Kansas Office of the State Bank Commissioner closed Small Business Bank in Lenexa on Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Small Business Bank in Lenexa was closed Friday by the Kansas Office of the State Bank Commissioner after "ongoing operating losses resulted in the bank’s capital becoming critically undercapitalized under federal and state law."

The lone office of the bank, located near West 92nd Street and Pflumm Road, will reopen Monday, July 20, as a branch of The Farmers State Bank of Oakley, according to a news release from the Kansas Office of the State Bank Commissioner.

Small Business Bank customers will automatically become depositors of The Farmers State Bank of Oakley.

The news release states Friday night and through the weekend, depositors of the Small Business Bank can still get their money by writing checks, using their debit cards or an ATM. The bank's depositors also will continue to be insured by the FDIC.

In addition, customers with loans through the bank should continue making their payments.

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