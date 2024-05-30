The Prospect KC helps change lives through culinary education

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Prospect KC just graduated its second culinary cohort,.

It's a part of its overall mission to change lives through culinary education.

"Here we focus on obviously workforce development, food access, and then we have some community outreach classes that are focused towards nutritional literacy," said Shanita McAfee-Bryant, executive director and founder of The Prospect KC. "Blending human services and workforce development and a live action, customer-forward business model.”

Fighting inequity through food comes in many forms, but for students like Kameelah Porter, it means honing a skill she'd already learned to love.

"Then my grandmother, when she was around, she used to have us in the kitchen making cakes and stuff with her and I used to love making cakes when I was with her – just to eat the batter afterwards. And then I became a baker," Porter said. "I’ve been to other culinary programs, and they really didn’t have me on the baking side. I was more on the grill, and I really want to gravitate toward baking. It’s a community. They give back to the community and they help you like a family.”

The 16-week culinary program is hosted at a training kitchen called The Spot, located at 2010 Vine St., Kansas City, Missouri.

McAfee-Bryant says it allows students to learn both the front facing and behind-the-scenes part of running a business.

The public is invited to celebrate the recent graduation of students who finished the culinary workforce training program.

The students will create and serve a brunch with the theme of Food is Family.

It's happening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, June 2.

You can find out more by clicking the link below.

here [zeffy.com].

