OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Theatre in the Park presents 'DISenchanted, the Musical this weekend at the Black Box Theater inside the Arts and Heritage Center in Overland Park.

It's a musical about your favorite princesses, but it's not the storyline you grew up watching.

The show is not a children's show. It's actually rated PG-17.

It follows the princesses, who get together as an unfiltered support group.

KSHB 41's Rae Daniel spoke with the director Julie Ewing and Victoria Zackert, who plays Snow White.

Besides lots of laughter, they shared what else viewers can expect from the musical.

"It's the whole idea of what a princess is and the stereotype of a princess is and kind of turns it on its ear," Ewing said. "They get to reclaim their stories a little bit."

KSHB 41 News staff Julie Ewing

Zackert says it also showcases women's empowerment.

KSHB 41 News staff Victoria Zackert

"Women look out for each other, right? And so just keeping that message at the heart, like women look out for women," Zackert said. "And just remembering that we can tell our own stories and we don't need people to save us at the end of the day, we got it."

The musical runs through Oct. 20.

Showtimes for this weekend are Friday, Oct. 11, Saturday, Oct. 12, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 13, at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $17.50 plus fees.

For a look at other showings and ticket prices, click here.

—

