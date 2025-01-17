'There is a need': Free counseling services now available to Jackson County's youth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lutheran Family and Children's Services (LFCS) is working to lower the barrier to mental health services in Jackson County by offering free counseling to residents between the ages of three and 19.

As it establishes its presence in the community, its first partner is the Northeast Community Center, which offers music therapy through Harmony Project KC.

"I think all types of therapy and support have an important role," said Northeast Community Center Executive Director Kyla Pitts-Zevin. "The nice thing about this partnership that we now have with Lutheran Family and Children's Services, is now we're able to connect families in both ways."

While Pitts-Zevin recognizes the benefits of music therapy, she says there is a need for other types of therapy. That's where Lutheran Family and Children's Services comes in.

John Watson is the supervisor for behavioral health for LFCS.

"There is a need to increase services in Kansas City," he said.

LFCS has provided services across the state of Missouri for about 150 years, and it's now working to fill the gap in Kansas City.

"Whatever we can do to reduce barriers to treatment, we'd like to try and do," Watson said.

Watson has been working in the field since he was in high school.

"I got involved when I was in high school," he said. "In those peer kind of counseling programs, that yes, came about in the 1980s."

He's seen the public's perspective change on mental health, from virtual counseling to acceptance.

"With depression, with anxiety, with trauma symptoms, we're much more aware of that in children now than we ever were before," he said.

It's the gap in services that keeps Watson motivated.

"In some ways it's disheartening, but at this point in my career, I look at that as a great challenge and a great opportunity," he said.

To learn more about the free counseling, you can call LFCS directly at 866-326-LFCS.

