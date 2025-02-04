'There's nowhere else I'd rather live': Experts on KC help put city on map

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City has found itself in the national spotlight yet again, so to uncover what it truly means to "put KC on the map," we turned to the experts who have made showcasing this city their mission.

Gallup Map and Art Company, located along Main Street on the KC Streetcar line, attracts numerous visitors.

Inside, one can find a treasure trove of Kansas City maps, state maps, lake maps and artistic prints that encapsulate special moments in time.

KSHB 41

"It's an area that Google and Garmin won't compete in," said owner Pat Carroll. "We're right here on Main Street on the streetcar line, and a lot of people walk in."

Each print is unique and is a "reflection of our city" that "evokes emotion and memories."

KSHB 41

Professional photographer Jason Seaton captured a photograph that has become iconic among Kansas City Chiefs fans.

"We are the luckiest fans ever," he said. "I know that it’s a photograph that will last for the history of Arrowhead."

Carroll agreed, saying the Chiefs have "ignited this town and set it on fire, again and again."

The viral photo, taken outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, has become highly sought after.

KSHB 41

"The Chiefs fans are just nuts for this photo; we've sold thousands of copies of it," Seaton shared.

Notably, the photograph has even made its way onto cakes that are now available for purchase in area Sam’s Club stores. Those run $19.

"People have always told me my photos are sweet, but now I believe them," Seaton joked.

KSHB 41

This moment is particularly significant as it reinforces Kansas City's presence on the national stage.

"It's awesome. Everyone should know who and where Kansas City is," Seaton said. "We are one of the best cities in the country."

Seaton added he couldn't think of anywhere he'd rather live. And with more people flocking to the city because of the Chiefs, he said, "The more, the merrier."

