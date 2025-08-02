KANSAS CITY, Mo. — "What does tax-free weekend mean for you?”

That’s probably an unfair question I asked an incoming third-grade student. That student was my son, MJ. I brought him to the Ward Parkway Target so our family could find some deals. Two birds. One stone.

I probably got the answer that I deserved.

'They shop very hard': Early birds snap up tax-free school supplies

“We can buy anything,” MJ said.

Not exactly, kid.

Missouri’s Back to School Sales Tax Holiday is an annual sign that summer’s coming to an end. From Friday through Sunday, it means customers don’t have to pay taxes for back-to-school items ( here’s what’s covered ).

This year, with costs on many things on the rise, it’s another option for families to try and save.

I met Eric Neddo there. He actually arrived at the store earlier in the morning. Then it hit him. He needed reinforcements.

“I did some reconnaissance, and I’m like, nope, I need more soldiers,” Eric said.

So he went home and served as an alarm clock for his three boys, Soren, Braxton and Raiden.

“It was not fun,” Soren, an incoming high school sophomore, recalled. He planned on sleeping in.

"By Sunday, this will all be gone,” the elder Neddo predicted.

He claimed in previous years he’d been burned before, forced to choose from a picked-over supply.

Friday was an apparent success for Eric.

His family’s subtotal: $135.19. The combination of taxes at the store adds up to 9.975%. He saved $13.48.

“I’d do that again!” he texted me.

Other parents used the in-store shopping as just one of their techniques. Megan Weddle was price comparing with Amazon while in Target. She shopped with her daughters, Piper and Indy, and their friend Lincoln.

Megan even noted that she’s recycling some supplies this year.

“I had some stuff that's left over, to be quite honest,” she half-whispered.

I didn’t know that was an option, but why not?

Many thanks to the Target store and its store director, Corey Walker.

"I thrive in controlled chaos,” he beamed, as he explained that most of the early birds would be able to get the folders with Disney characters and such.

He always brought his answers back to the customers, but in an earnest and upbeat way.

“They shop very hard,” he chuckled. “It’s fun, I’ll tell you that much.”

“That’s one definition of fun,” I told him.

My family crossed out some on our list (thanks, Abby, MJ and Freddie!). I wish you all low stress, no taxes and stocked shelves!

