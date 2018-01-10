Things to do in Iceland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City International Airport officials announced that Icelandair is coming to KCI.

If you interested in planning a trip, here are a few things to do.

National Parks

Iceland is a beautiful place with many naturals wonder. One park to check out is Thingvellir National Park. Þingvallavatn is located at this park and is the largest natural lake in Iceland. Divers love to explore the Silfra Fissure which is located on top of the cleft which separates the North American and Eurasian continents.

The Northern Lights

Iceland is a great place to see the Northern Lights. The best time to see them is between September and April.

Icelandic Horseback Riding

Icelandic horses were brought to Iceland by Vikings long ago. Icelandic law prevents horses from being imported in the country, which means the horses have not been crossbred. While most horses walk, trot, and canter, these horses have five gaits.

Hekla Volcano

This popular volcano is the most active in Iceland.

