'This is the toughest day': Andy Reid reflects on 2023 preseason, looks ahead to final roster deadline

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs finished out the preseason 33-32 against the Cleveland Browns Saturday — a final opportunity for many backups to show what they're made of before the NFL's mandatory roster deadline on Tuesday.

“I appreciate the fight the guys had throughout the game. It was great to get the twos and threes the work they did," said Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during a news conference.

With the backups getting plenty of playtime, Reid said it will help Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach make final cuts.

According to Reid, Chiefs coaches will grade the players based on their performances in the preseason and submit their final evaluations.

"Brett will get with his guys tomorrow morning," Reid shared. “This is the toughest day when you have to make the cuts, because these guys have busted their tail through all the OTAs and then through the training camp. They all can’t be here unfortunately.”

The wide receiver position is sure to be among the most competitive, with 13 players on the Chiefs' 90-man practice squad roster. Reid said those potential cuts will come down to numbers and how players can help out on special teams.

For the players that don't make the cut, Reid said getting to shine during the preseason game is an opportunity to help find a home elsewhere.

Saturday's game was also an opportunity for backup quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Shane Buechele to make an impression.

Reid noted the quarterbacks' performances in Saturday's game was a mixed bag.

"I saw some good things — I saw some things we need to work on," Reid reflected.

Buechele opened the game, clocking in a total of 89 passing yards and passing one touchdown.

Reid described Gabbert as "good competition" for the second quarterback position and said he did "a nice job."

Gabbert totaled 169 passing yards and threw two touchdowns.

"Obviously we had too many turnovers, and they cost us points, so you can’t have that for sure, but there was some good things in there too," Reid stated.

The Chiefs' final 53-man roster deadline is Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Kansas City will kick off the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 7 against the Detroit Lions.

