'This saves consumers money': MO Supreme Court says counties can't impose cannabis sales tax in cities

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — A Missouri Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday means cheaper visits to dispensaries for cannabis consumers, but in turn, counties will lose revenue.

"It is really good to see people able to save money," said Mitch Alexander, director of ReLeaf Resources Marijuana Dispensary Grandview.

The court ruled counties can no longer add an extra 3% sales tax on top of a 3% sales tax municipalities already collect. Counties can only impose the tax in unincorporated areas.

Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. expressed his disappointment in the ruling in a statement.

“Despite these setbacks, we are proud of what Jackson County has accomplished with these revenues," he said in the statement. "Over the past two years, we have invested millions of dollars in affordable housing, in programs to reduce health disparities and in local nonprofit organizations serving residents across our community, especially in the face of deep and ongoing federal cuts."

Alexander said if his dispensary was located in an unincorporated part of Jackson County, he wouldn't have an issue with a 3% sales tax going to the county.

"We're in the city limits of Grandview, so Grandview collects that 3% tax," he said.

Alexander said he didn't agree with the county stacking an additional sales tax on top of that.

"Stacking it passes the cost onto the consumer," Alexander said.

The ruling affects everyone in the cannabis industry, per Alexander.

"From the dispensary side to the cultivator side to the consumer," he said.

