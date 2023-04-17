This Week in Kansas City Sports | April 17-23: Kansas City Current begin Challenge Cup campaign

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current begin their Challenge Cup campaign this week as they head down to Houston to takes on the Dash.

The Mavericks also begin their playoff push this week with two games in their playoff series matchup against the Allen Americans set to happen this week.

Here is the TV Schedule for Kansas City sports for April 17-23:

Monday, April 17:

MLB Baseball: Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals, 6:40 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

NCAA Softball: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Missouri Tigers, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Tuesday, April 18:

MLB Baseball: Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals, 6:40 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

NCAA Baseball: Missouri State Bears vs. Missouri Tigers, 6 p.m. (SEC Network+)

NCAA Baseball: Air Force Falcons vs. Kansas Jayhawks, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Baseball: Wichita State Shockers vs. Kansas State Wildcats, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Wednesday, April 19:

MLB Baseball: Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals, 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

NWSL- Challenge Cup: KC Current at Houston Dash, 6:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

NCAA Baseball: Air Force Falcons vs. Kansas Jayhawks, 3 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Softball: Kansas Jayhawks at Missouri Tigers, 6 p.m. (SEC Network+/ESPN+)

ECHL Playoffs Game 1: Allen Americans vs. Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05 p.m. (Flo Hockey TV)

Thursday, April 20:

ECHL Playoffs Game 2: Allen Americans vs. Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05 p.m. (Flo Hockey TV)

Friday, April 21:

MLB Baseball: Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Angels, 8:38 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

NCAA Baseball: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Missouri Tigers, 6 p.m. (SEC Network+)

NCAA Baseball: Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Kansas Jayhawks, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Baseball: Kansas State Wildcats at UC Irvine Anteaters, 8 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Baseball: East Carolina Pirates at Wichita State Shockers, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Softball: North Texas Mean Green vs. Missouri Tigers, 6 p.m. (SEC Network+)

NCAA Softball: Texas Tech Raid Raiders vs. Kansas Jayhawks, 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Softball: Belmont Bruins vs. Missouri State Bears, 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, April 22:

MLS: Sporting KC at New England Revolution, 6:30 p.m. (Apple TV)

MLB Baseball: Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Angels, 8:07 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

NCAA Baseball: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Missouri Tigers, 5 p.m. (SEC Network)

NCAA Baseball: Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Kansas Jayhawks, 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Baseball: Kansas State Wildcats at UC Irvine Anteaters, 3 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Baseball: East Carolina Pirates at Wichita State Shockers, 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Softball: North Texas Mean Green vs. Missouri Tigers, 3 p.m. (SEC Network+)

NCAA Softball: Texas Tech Raid Raiders vs. Kansas Jayhawks, 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Softball: Belmont Bruins vs. Missouri State Bears, 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sunday, April 23:

MLB Baseball: Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Angels, 3:07 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

NWSL: Orlando Pride at Kansas City Current, 4 p.m. (Paramount+)

NCAA Baseball: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Missouri Tigers, 1 p.m. (SEC Network+)

NCAA Baseball: Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Kansas Jayhawks, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Baseball: Kansas State Wildcats at UC Irvine Anteaters, 3p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Baseball: East Carolina Pirates at Wichita State Shockers, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Softball: North Texas Mean Green vs. Missouri Tigers, 12 p.m. (SEC Network+)

NCAA Softball: Texas Tech Raid Raiders vs. Kansas Jayhawks, 12 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Softball: Belmont Bruins vs. Missouri State Bears, 12 p.m. (ESPN+)