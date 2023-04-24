This Week in Kansas City Sports | April 24-30: NFL Draft week officially begins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The big week has arrived as Kansas City hosts the 2023 NFL Draft for the first ever, with many events throughout the city leading up to the NFL Draft, which begins Thursday with the first round.

While the NFL Draft will be at the forefront of the community throughout the week, don't forget that there will still be other sporting events in the city, like the Kansas City Mavericks still continuing their ECHL playoff series against the Allen Americans.

Here is the TV schedule for Kansas City sports this week from April 24 to April 30:

MONDAY, April 24:

MLB Baseball: Kansas City Royals at Arizona Diamondbacks, 8:40 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

ECHL Hockey Playoffs: Allen Americans at Kansas City Mavericks, Game 3, 7:05 p.m. (FloHockeyTV)

NCAA Softball: Kansas Jayhawks at Texas Tech Red Raiders, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

TUESDAY, April 25:

MLB Baseball: Kansas City Royals at Arizona Diamondbacks, 8:40 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

NCAA Baseball: Missouri State Bears vs. Arkansas Razorbacks, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Baseball: Wichita State Shockers at Oklahoma State Cowboys, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Softball: SIUE Cougars vs Missouri Tigers, 6 p.m. (SEC Network+)

WEDNESDAY, April 26:

MLB Baseball: Kansas City Royals at Arizona Diamondbacks, 2:40 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

NCAA Baseball: Kansas Jayhawks at Wichita State Shockers, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Baseball: Missouri State Bears at Central Arkansas Bears, 3 p.m. (ESPN+)

THURSDAY, April 27:

2023 NFL Draft, First Round, 7 p.m. (NFL Network/ESPN/ABC)

MLB Baseball: Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins, 6:40 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

FRIDAY, April 28:

2023 NFL Draft, Second and Third Rounds, 6 p.m. (NFL Network/ESPN/ABC)

MLB Baseball: Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins, 3:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

ECHL Hockey Playoffs: Kansas City Mavericks at Allen Americans, Game 4, 7:05 p.m. (FloHockeyTV)

NCAA Baseball: Missouri Tigers at Florida Gators, 6 p.m. (SEC Network+)

NCAA Baseball: Kansas Jayhawks at Oklahoma Sooners, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Baseball: Texas Tech Red Raiders at Kansas State Wildcats, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Baseball: Missouri State Bears vs. Valparaiso Beacons, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Baseball: Memphis Tigers vs Wichita State Shockers, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Softball: Missouri Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies, 5 p.m. (SEC Network+)

NCAA Softball: Kansas Jayhawks at Oklahoma Sooners, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

SATURDAY, April 29:

2023 NFL Draft, Fourth to Seventh Rounds, 11 a.m. (NFL Network/ESPN/ABC)

MLS Soccer: Sporting Kansas City vs. Montreal Impact, 7:30 p.m. (Apple TV)

MLB Baseball: Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins, 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

ECHL Hockey Playoffs: Kansas City Mavericks at Allen Americans, Game 5, 7:05 p.m. (FloHockeyTV)

NCAA Baseball: Missouri Tigers at Florida Gators, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

NCAA Baseball: Kansas Jayhawks at Oklahoma Sooners, 3 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Baseball: Texas Tech Red Raiders at Kansas State Wildcats, 4 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Baseball: Missouri State Bears vs. Valparaiso Beacons, 2 p.m. (ESPN3)

NCAA Baseball: Memphis Tigers vs Wichita State Shockers, 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Softball: Missouri Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies, 5 p.m. (SEC Network+)

NCAA Softball: Kansas Jayhawks at Oklahoma Sooners, 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

SUNDAY, April 30:

NWSL Soccer: Kansas City Current at Gotham F.C., 5 p.m. (Paramount+)

MLB Baseball: Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins, 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

NCAA Baseball: Missouri Tigers at Florida Gators, 12 p.m. (SEC Network+)

NCAA Baseball: Kansas Jayhawks at Oklahoma Sooners, 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Baseball: Texas Tech Red Raiders at Kansas State Wildcats, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Baseball: Missouri State Bears vs. Valparaiso Beacons, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Baseball: Memphis Tigers vs Wichita State Shockers, 12 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Softball: Missouri Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies, 5 p.m. (SEC Network)

NCAA Softball: Kansas Jayhawks at Oklahoma Sooners, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)