This Week in Kansas City Sports: Feb. 20 to Feb. 26: Spring sports season underway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Late February signifies the rising climax of the winter sports season and the beginning on the springs sports season, with college spring sports and MLS and MLB seasons set to begin this week. Here is the TV Schedule for Kansas City Sports this week from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26.

Monday, Feb. 20:

NCAA Baseball: Kansas State Wildcats at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks, 3 p.m. on ESPN+

NCAA Women's Basketball: Missouri Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies, 6 p.m. on SEC Network

NCAA Basketball: No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks at No. 23 TCU Horned Frogs, 8 p.m. on ESPN

Tuesday, Feb. 21:

NHL Hockey: St. Louis Blues at Carolina Hurricanes, 6 p.m. on Bally Sports Kansas City

NCAA Basketball: No. 9 Baylor Bears at No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats, 6 p.m. on ESPN2

NCAA Basketball: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Missouri Tigers, 6 p.m. on SEC Network

NCAA Baseball: Kansas State Wildcats at Lamar Cardinals, 6 p.m. on ESPN+

Wednesday, Feb. 22:

NCAA Women's Basketball: Wichita State Shockers at SMU Mustangs, 6 p.m. on ESPN+

NCAA Women's Basketball: Kansas Jayhawks at Kansas State Wildcats, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+

ECHL Hockey: Kansas City Mavericks at Florida Everblades 6:30 p.m. on FloHockey TV

Thursday, Feb. 23:

NHL Hockey: Vancouver Canucks at St. Louis Blues, 7 p.m. on Bally Sports Kansas City

NCAA Basketball: Memphis Tigers at Wichita State Shockers, 6 p.m. on ESPN2

NCAA Basketball: Kansas City Roos at South Dakota State Jackrabbits, 7 p.m. on Jackrabbit.com

NCAA Women's Basketball: Missouri Tigers at Ole Miss Rebels, 6 p.m. on SEC Network+

NCAA Softball: Missouri Tigers at Cal Poly Mustangs, 2:30 p.m. on Flo Softball

NCAA Softball: Missouri Tigers at BYU Cougars, 5 p.m. on Flo Softball

Friday, Feb. 24:

NCAA Baseball: Kansas State Wildcats vs No. 1 LSU Tigers, 2 p.m. on D1 Baseball

NCAA Softball: Missouri Tigers at Oregon State Beavers, 5:30 p.m. on Flo Softball

NCAA Gymnastics: Missouri Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks 8 p.m. on SEC Network

ECHL Hockey: Kansas City Mavericks at Florida Everblades 6:30 p.m. on FloHockey TV

Saturday, Feb. 25:

NHL Hockey: Pittsburgh Penguins at St. Louis Blues, 2:30 p.m. on ABC, ESPN+

MLB Spring Training Baseball: Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers, 2:05 p.m. on Bally Sports Kansas City

MLS Soccer: Sporting KC at Portland Timbers, 9:30 p.m. on Apple TV

NCAA Basketball: Missouri Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs, 12 p.m. on SEC Network

NCAA Basketball: No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats at Oklahoma State Cowboys, 1 p.m. on ESPNU

NCAA Basketball: West Virginia Mountaineers at No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks, 3 p.m. on ESPN

NCAA Basketball: Kansas City Roos at South Dakota Coyotes, 7 p.m. on Goyotes.com

NCAA Baseball: Kansas State Wildcats vs Sam Houston Bearcats, 4 p.m. on D1 Baseball

NCAA Women's Basketball: Temple Owls at Wichita State Shockers, 2 p.m. on ESPN+

NCAA Women's Basketball: Kansas State Wildcats at West Virginia Mountaineers, 5 p.m. on ESPN+

NCAA Softball: Missouri Tigers at Oregon Ducks, 5:30 p.m. on Flo Softball

NCAA Softball: Missouri Tigers at Long Beach State 49ers, 7 p.m. on Flo Softball

ECHL Hockey: Kansas City Mavericks at Florida Everblades 6 p.m. on FloHockey TV

Sunday: Feb. 26:

NCAA Basketball: Wichita State Shockers at Tulane Green Wave, 2 p.m. on ESPNU

NCAA Women's Basketball: Oklahoma State Cowgirls at Kansas Jayhawks, 2 p.m. on ESPN+

NCAA Women's Basketball: Florida Gators at Missouri Tigers, 2 p.m. on SEC Network+

NCAA Baseball: Kansas State Wildcats vs Iowa Hawkeyes, 12 p.m. on D1 Baseball

MASL Soccer: Kansas City Comets at Milwaukee Wave, 4:05 p.m. on KMCI, 38 the Spot

