This Week in Kansas City Sports (Jan. 30 - Feb. 5): Top-10 Sunflower Showdown matchup leads week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs won't be on the airwaves this weekend as they prepare for another Super Bowl, but it won't stop other sporting events. Here's a look at the Kansas City sports schedule this week.

MONDAY, Jan. 30:

NHL Hockey: St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets: 7 p.m. on Bally Sports Kansas City

TUESDAY, Jan. 31:

NCAA Basketball: No. 7 Kansas State Wildcats vs No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks: 7 p.m. on ESPN+

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1:

NCAA Basketball: LSU Tigers at Missouri Tigers: 8 p.m. on SEC Network

NCAA Women's Basketball: Iowa State Cyclones at Kansas State Wildcats: 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+

NCAA Women's Basketball: Kansas Jayhawks at Baylor Bears: 7 p.m. on ESPN+

ECHL Hockey: Kansas City Mavericks at Cincinnati Cyclones 6:35 p.m. on FloHockeyTV

THURSDAY, Feb. 2:

NCAA Women's Basketball: Vanderbilt Commodores at Missouri Tigers: 8 p.m. on SEC Network

NCAA Basketball: No. 3 Houston Cougars at Wichita State Shockers: 8 p.m. on ESPN2

FRIDAY, Feb. 3:

ECHL Hockey: Kansas City Mavericks at Toledo Walleye: 6:15 p.m. on FloHockeyTV

SATURDAY, Feb. 4:

NCAA Basketball: No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks at No. 13 Iowa State: 11 a.m. on ESPN

NCAA Basketball: No. 10 Texas Longhorns at No. 7 Kansas State: 3 p.m. on ESPN2

NCAA Basketball: Missouri Tigers at Mississippi State Bulldogs: 5 p.m. on SEC Network

NCAA Women's Basketball: Texas Longhorns at Kansas Jayhawks: 4 p.m. on ESPN+

NFL Awards: 7 p.m. on NBC, Peacock and NFL Network

SUNDAY, Feb. 5:

NCAA Women's Basketball: Kansas State Wildcats at Texas Tech Lady Raiders: 1 p.m. on ESPNU

NCAA Basketball: Wichita State Shockers at Tulsa Hurricane: 2 p.m. on ESPN+