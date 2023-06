This Week in Kansas City Sports | June 12-18: Trout, Ohtani visit Kauffman Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two of the biggest names in baseball come to Kansas City this weekend as Los Angeles Angels superstars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani visit the Kauffman Stadium to take on the Royals this weekend.

Here is This week in Kansas Sports Schedule from June 12 to June 18:

Monday, June 12:

MLB Baseball: Cincinnati Reds vs Kansas City Royals, 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

Tuesday, June 13:

MLB Baseball: Cincinnati Reds vs Kansas City Royals, 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

Wednesday, June 14:

MLB Baseball: Cincinnati Reds vs Kansas City Royals, 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

NWSL Challenge Cup: Chicago Red Stars vs Kansas City Current, 7 p.m. (Paramount+)

Friday, June 16:

MLB Baseball: Los Angeles Angels vs Kansas City Royals, 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

Saturday, June 17:

MLB Baseball: Los Angeles Angels vs Kansas City Royals, 3:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City/ Fox Sports 1)

MLS Soccer: LAFC vs Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m. (Apple TV)

Sunday, June 18:

MLB Baseball: Los Angeles Angels vs Kansas City Royals, 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

NWSL Soccer: Washington Spirit vs Kansas City Current, 6 p.m. (Paramount+)