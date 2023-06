This Week in Kansas City Sports | June 5-11: Chiefs visit White House

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will visit the White House as Super Bowl Champions for the first time ever Monday as the team flys to Washington D.C. to meet President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Plenty of other teams in the local area will head out of town for trips on both the east and west coast too.

Here is this week's in Kansas Sports schedule from Monday June 5 to Sunday, June 11:

MONDAY, June 5:

Kansas City Chiefs visit White House, appro. 3:30 p.m. (KSHB 41 and/or on KSHB.com)

MLB Baseball: Kansas City Royals at Miami Marlins, 5:40 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

TUESDAY, June 6:

MLB Baseball: Kansas City Royals at Miami Marlins, 5:40 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

WEDNESDAY, June 7:

MLB Baseball: Kansas City Royals at Miami Marlins, 5:40 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

FRIDAY, June 9:

MLB Baseball: Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles, 6:05 p.m. (Apple TV+)

SATURDAY: June 10:

MLB Baseball: Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles, 3:05 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

MLS Soccer: Sporting KC vs Austin FC, 7:30 p.m. (Apple TV)

NWSL Soccer: Kansas City Current at OL Reign, 9 p.m. (Paramount+)

SUNDAY, June 11:

MLB Baseball: Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles, 12:35 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)