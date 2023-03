This week in Kansas City sports | March 20-26: Kansas State heads to New York for East Regionals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State survived the first weekend of March Madness and now heads to New York City for an opportunity to earn a Final Four berth. The Kansas City Current is also set to begin their season this weekend, with an away trip to Cary, North Carolina.

Here is the TV schedule for Kansas City sports this week from March 20 to March 26:

Monday, March 20:

Women's Basketball NIT Tournament: Missouri Tigers at Kansas Jayhawks, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Tuesday, March 21:

MLB Spring Training Baseball: Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

Women's Basketball NIT Tournament: Wyoming Cowgirls at Kansas State Wildcats, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

World Baseball Classic: USA vs. winner of Japan/Mexico, 6 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)

Wednesday, March 22:

NCAA Softball: Drake Bulldogs at Missouri Tigers, 5:30 p.m. (SEC Network+)

NCAA Baseball: No. 22 Missouri Tigers vs. Kansas Jayhawks, at Kauffman Stadium, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Thursday, March 23:

NCAA Tournament: East Regional, New York City: No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats vs. No. 7 Michigan State Spartans, 5:30 p.m. (TBS)

MLB Spring Training Baseball: Kansas City Royals vs. San Diego Padres, 3:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

Friday, March 24:

NCAA Tournament: Midwest Regional, Kansas City: No. 1 Houston Cougars vs. No. 5 Miami Hurricanes, 6:15 p.m. (CBS)

NCAA Tournament: Midwest Regional, Kansas City: No. 2 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 3 Xavier Musketeers, approx. 8:45 p.m. (CBS)

ECHL Hockey: Tulsa Oilers at Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05 p.m. (FloHockeyTV)

NCAA Baseball: No. 22 Missouri Tigers at No. 11 South Carolina Gamecocks, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

NCAA Baseball: Kansas Jayhawks at TCU Horned Frogs, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Baseball: Oklahoma Sooners at Kansas State Wildcats, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, March 25:

MLS Soccer: Sporting KC vs. Seattle Sounders, 7:30 p.m. (Apple TV)

NWSL Soccer: Kansas City Current at North Carolina Courage, 1 p.m. (Paramount+)

NCAA Tournament: East Regional Final, New York City, Time TBD (TBS)

ECHL Hockey: Tulsa Oilers at Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05 p.m. (FloHockeyTV)

NCAA Softball: Missouri Tigers at Auburn Tigers, 6 p.m. (SEC Network+)

NCAA Baseball: No. 22 Missouri Tigers at No. 11 South Carolina Gamecocks, 3 p.m. (SEC Network+)

NCAA Baseball: Kansas Jayhawks at TCU Horned Frogs, 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Baseball: Oklahoma Sooners at Kansas State Wildcats, 4 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Baseball: Evansville Aces at Missouri State Bears, 2 p.m. (ESPN+/ESPN3)

Sunday, March 26:

NCAA Tournament: Midwest Regional Final, Kansas City, Time TBD (CBS)

MASL Soccer: Kansas City Comets vs. Harrisburg Heat, 4:05 p.m. (KMCI/38 The Spot)

MLB Spring Training Baseball: Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago Cubs, 3:05 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

ECHL Hockey: Kansas City Mavericks at Tulsa Oilers, 4:05 p.m. (FloHockeyTV)

NCAA Softball: Missouri Tigers at Auburn Tigers, 5 p.m. (SEC Network)

NCAA Baseball: No. 22 Missouri Tigers at No. 11 South Carolina Gamecocks, 11 a.m. (SEC Network)

NCAA Baseball: Kansas Jayhawks at TCU Horned Frogs, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Baseball: Oklahoma Sooners at Kansas State Wildcats, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Baseball: Evansville Aces at Missouri State Bears, 1 p.m. (ESPN+/ESPN3)