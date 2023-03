This week in Kansas City sports | March 6-12: Major conference tournaments underway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The road to March Madness is underway as all remaining conference tournaments begin this week, including the Big 12 tournaments in Kansas City, Missouri, and SEC Men's Basketball Tournament.

Here is the TV schedule for Kansas City sports this week from March 6-12:

Monday, March 6

NCAA women's basketball — Summit League semifinal: Kansas City Roos vs. Omaha, 3 p.m. (ESPN+)

Wednesday, March 8

NCAA men's basketball — Big 12 Tournament: Kansas vs. winner of West Virginia/Texas Tech, approx. 2 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)

NCAA men's basketball — Big 12 Tournament: Kansas State vs. TCU, approx. 8:30 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)

MLB spring training baseball — Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox, 6:05 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

Thursday, March 9

NCAA men's basketball — AAC tournament: Tulsa vs. Wichita State, 7 p.m. (ESPNU)

NCAA women's basketball — Big 12 Tournament: Texas Tech vs. Kansas State, 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA women's basketball — Big 12 Tournament: TCU vs. Kansas, 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Friday, March 10

NCAA men's basketball — SEC Tournament: Missouri vs. Tennessee/South Carolina/Ole Miss winner, approx. 2 p.m. (ESPN)

NCAA men's basketball — Big 12 Tournament semifinals, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

NCAA men's basketball — Big 12 Tournament semifinals, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

NCAA women's basketball — Big 12 Tournament: Kansas State/Texas Tech winner vs Texas, approx. 1:30 p.m. on (ESPNU)

NCAA women's basketball — Big 12 Tournament: Oklahoma vs. Kansas/TCU winner, 5 p.m. on (ESPN+)

ECHL hockey — Kansas City Mavericks at Utah Grizzlies, 8:10 p.m. (FloHockey TV)

Saturday, March 11

NCAA men's basketball — Big 12 Tournament final, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

MLB spring training baseball — Kansas City Royals vs Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

MLS Soccer — Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles Galaxy, 7:30 p.m. (Apple TV)

MASL Soccer — Kansas City Comets vs Baltimore Blast, 6:05 p.m. (KMCI 38 the Spot)

ECHL Hockey — Kansas City Mavericks at Utah Grizzlies, 8:10 p.m. (FloHockey TV)

Sunday, March 12

NCAA men's basketball — SEC Tournament final, 12 p.m. (ESPN)

NCAA men's basketball — Tournament Selection Show, 5 p.m. (CBS)

NCAA women's basketball — Tournament Selection Show, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

MASL Soccer — Kansas City Comets vs Milwaukee Wave, 4:05 p.m. (Twitch)

ECHL Hockey — Kansas City Mavericks at Utah Grizzlies, 4:10 p.m. (FloHockey TV)

—