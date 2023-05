This week in Kansas City Sports | May 15-21: St. Louis, Kansas City meet for MLS Rivalry Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — St. Louis and Kansas City clash for the first time in MLS Saturday as Sporting KC travels down Interstate 70 to play St. Louis City SC at their new soccer grounds the City Park for the first time ever.

There's more soccer action this week as the Current continue their quest for the Challenge Cup as they head down to Louisville, Kentucky for a midweek clash against Racing Louisville FC,then coming back to Kansas City to play Racing Louisville in regular season action.

Here is this week's schedule from May 15 to May 22:

Monday, May 15:

MLB Baseball: Kansas City Royals at San Diego Padres, 8:40 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

Tuesday, May 16:

MLB Baseball: Kansas City Royals at San Diego Padres, 8:40 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

Wednesday, May 17:

MLB Baseball: Kansas City Royals at San Diego Padres, 3:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

NWSL Challenge Cup: Kansas City Current at Racing Louisville FC, 6:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Thursday, May 18:

NCAA Baseball: Kansas Jayhawks at Texas Tech Red Raiders, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Baseball: Missouri Tigers at Auburn Tigers, 6 p.m. (SEC Network+)

NCAA Baseball: TCU Horned Frogs vs Kansas State Wildcats, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Baseball: Indiana State Sycamores vs Missouri State Bears, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN3, Mediacom, Channel 22)

Friday, May 19:

MLB Baseball: Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

NCAA Baseball: Kansas Jayhawks at Texas Tech Red Raiders, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Baseball: Missouri Tigers at Auburn Tigers, 6 p.m. (SEC Network+)

NCAA Baseball: TCU Horned Frogs vs Kansas State Wildcats, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Baseball: Indiana State Sycamores vs Missouri State Bears, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN3, Mediacom, Channel 22)

NCAA Softball: Norman Regional: Missouri Tigers vs California Golden Bears, 6:30 pm. (ESPN+)

Saturday, May 20:

MLB Baseball: Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

MLS Soccer: Sporting KC at St. Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m. (Apple TV, Fox Sports 1)

NWSL: Racing Louisville FC vs. Kansas City Current, 7 p.m. (Paramount+)

Independent League Baseball: Kansas City Monarchs vs. Sioux Falls Canaries 6 p.m. (KMCI/38 The Spot)

NCAA Baseball: Kansas Jayhawks at Texas Tech Red Raiders, 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Baseball: Missouri Tigers at Auburn Tigers, 2 p.m. (SEC Network+)

NCAA Baseball: TCU Horned Frogs vs Kansas State Wildcats, 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sunday, May 21:

MLB Baseball: Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)