This Week in Kansas City Sports|May 29-June 4:I-70 series continues in St. Louis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The rivalry between the Kansas City Royals and the St. Louis Cardinals renews this week as the Royals head down to St. Louis for a 2-game set against the Cardinals.

Here is this week is Kansas City sports schedule from May 30-June 4:

MONDAY, May 29:

MLB Baseball: Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

TUESDAY, May 30:

MLB Baseball: Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals, 6:45 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

WEDNESDAY, May 31:

MLS Soccer: Sporting KC vs FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m. (Apple TV)

FRIDAY, JUNE 2:

MLB Baseball: Colorado Rockies at Kansas City Royals, 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

SATURDAY, JUNE 3:

MLB Baseball: Colorado Rockies at Kansas City Royals, 3:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

MLS Soccer: FC Dallas at Vancouver Whitecaps, 9:30 p.m. (Free on Apple TV)

NWSL Soccer: North Carolina Courage vs Kansas City Current, 7:30 p.m. (KMCI/38 The Spot)

SUNDAY, June 4:

MLB Baseball: Colorado Rockies at Kansas City Royals, 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

Independent League Baseball: Kansas City Monarchs vs Cleburne Railroaders 6 p.m. (KMCI/38 The Spot)