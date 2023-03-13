This week in KC sports | March 13-19: First weekend of NCAA Tournament underway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NCAA Tournament bracket was released Sunday and the road to Houston now officially begins, with plenty of first round games on both Thursday and Friday with a set of potential enticing matchups on Saturday and Sunday.

There's also plenty of softball and baseball action during the week, including one of the top teams in the country visiting Columbia, Missouri, this weekend.

Here is the TV schedule for Kansas City sports this week from March 13-19:

Tuesday, March 14:

NCAA Softball: Missouri Tigers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini, 1 p.m. (SEC Network+)

Wednesday, March 15:

NHL Hockey: Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues, 7 p.m. (TNT)

MLB Spring Training Baseball: Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners, 8:05 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

NCAA Baseball: Lamar Cardinals vs. Missouri Tigers, 3 p.m. (SEC Network+)

NCAA Baseball: Missouri State Bears vs. Southeast Missouri State Redhawks, 3 p.m. (ESPN+)

Thursday, March 16:

NCAA Tournament: South Region: No. 7 Missouri Tigers vs. No. 10 Utah State Aggies, 12:40 p.m. (TNT)

NCAA Tournament: West Region: No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks vs. No. 16 Howard Bisons, 1 p.m. (TBS)

Friday, March 17:

NCAA Tournament: East Region: No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats vs. No. 14 Montana State, approx. 8:40 p.m. (CBS)

NHL Hockey: St. Louis Blues at Washington Capitals, 6 p.m. (Bally Sports KC)

ECHL Hockey: Wichita Thunder vs. Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05 p.m. (FloHockeyTV)

NCAA Softball: Missouri Tigers at Florida Gators, 5 p.m. (SEC Network+)

NCAA Baseball: No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers at Missouri Tigers, 6 p.m. (SEC Network+)

NCAA Baseball: Missouri State Bears at No. 12 East Carolina Pirates, 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, March 18:

MLS Soccer: Sporting KC at FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m. (Apple TV)

NCAA Tournament: Second Round beginning 11 a.m. (CBS/TNT/TBS/TruTv)

MLB Spring Training Baseball: Kansas City Royals vs. Colorado Rockies in Las Vegas, 3:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

MASL Soccer: Kansas City Comets vs Florida Tropics, 6:05 p.m. (KMCI, 38 The Spot)

ECHL Hockey: Kansas City Mavericks vs. Wichita Thunder, 7:05 p.m. (FloHockeyTV)

NCAA Gymnastics: SEC Championships, time TBA, (SEC Network)

NCAA Softball: Missouri Tigers at Florida Gators, 1 p.m. (SEC Network+)

NCAA Baseball: No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers at Missouri Tigers, 2 p.m. (SEC Network+)

NCAA Baseball: Missouri State Bears at No. 12 East Carolina Pirates, 3 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sunday, March 19:

NHL Hockey: St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets, 6 p.m. (Bally Sports KC)

NCAA Tournament: Second Round beginning 11 a.m. (CBS/TNT/TBS/TruTv)

NCAA Softball: Missouri Tigers at Florida Gators, 12 p.m. (SEC Network+)

NCAA Baseball: No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers at Missouri Tigers, 1 p.m. (SEC Network+)

NCAA Baseball: Missouri State Bears at No. 12 East Carolina Pirates, 12 p.m. (ESPN+)