This weekend is Family Weekend at the University of Kansas.

One of the many highlights is Saturday morning’s sold out football game, when KU plays the University of Cincinnati.

I spoke with KU’s Family Engagement Director, Nikita Haynie, who shared other fun activities happening this weekend.

She also talked about how families can support their students throughout the school year.

For a look at KU Family Weekend events, click here: https://family.ku.edu/family-weekend