Thousands show up to protest current administration at 'No Kings' rally in Kansas City, Missouri

KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

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Thousands showed up to Mill Creek Park on Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri, in a wave of protests across the country criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration.

Thousands show up to protest current administration at KCMO 'No Kings' rally

Multiple protesters told KSHB 41 News they participated in the protest because they feel like it is the only way their voices can be heard.

Chris Morrison/KSHB Sharon

“Congress is not working for us," said Sharon, a protester at Mill Creek Park. "I have called my Congress people numerous times.”

It was the third wave of 'No Kings' protests across the country since June 2025.

“I’ve been here for each of the 'No Kings,' and I’ll admit that I’m frustrated that I have to be back here again," protester Carter Taylor said.

Taylor is a teacher for Kansas City Public Schools with AFT Local 691, and she said she showed up to represent her students.

“I hope that everyone here doesn’t just stay here today — that they donate to food banks, that they check in on their public schools," Taylor said.

Will Shaw/KSHB Protesters marched on the Country Club Plaza in a wave of No Kings protests across the country on March 28, 2026.

Protesters held signs critiquing the current administration's stances on tariffs, ongoing wars and immigration enforcement, among other things.

Chris Morrison/KSHB Lonnie Beattle

“It means that people care," protester Lonnie Beattle said. "People care about what’s going on in this country, and people are not happy with what’s going on in the country.”

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