Thousands trot in Overland Park for annual Thanksgiving Day 5K

Some stay in their pajamas until the big meal, others get up early to cook.

But more than 3,000 people went to Overland Park at the crack of dawn to race in the Thanksgiving Day 5K.

All the racers helped the Kansas City Sports Commission raise money for the myriad of needs when Kansas City hosts the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Dave Borchardt, the Kansas City Sports Commission's vice president of corporate and community relationships, said it was a record-breaking year for attendance.

"Despite it being about 25 degrees here at the start of the race, we have way more people than last year," Borchardt said.

Dozens of runners donned turkey hats that served both fashion and function.

"Warmth, cause it's cold," Linda Olvera, a runner, said. "I usually don't wear as much of a costume, but today, it's doubled for warmth."

The Thanksgiving Day 5K is one of the biggest fundraisers for the KC Sports Commission. It brings in more than $100,000 to help with events like the World Cup.

"It's huge, honestly, because those big events like World Cup and Big 12 basketball require bid fees," Borchardt said. "Since we're a nonprofit organization at KC Sports Commission, we don't just have piles of money sitting around to pay the big events."

With just six months, the race to the World Cup is nearing the finish line.

"We like to do something with purpose," Olvera said. "If it gives back to the community and we get to have fun, then two birds with one stone. No pun intended."

Others at the 5K took part in a timeless tradition that's unique to the United States.

"It's my second [Thanksgiving] in America, so I try to see what I can do, learn something new and see how people celebrate it," Gustave Ibanda, an international student, said.

For at least one set of siblings, it was more about talking turkey.

"The family is kind of divided between team Morgyn and team Mario, and we're praying for team Mario," Mario Flores said to his sister Morgyn Nyman. "Sorry, I'm praying for team Mario."

So before the turkey and the Chiefs, Kansas Citians got in a little cardio for the cause.

