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Three homes on Benton Boulevard damaged in early morning fire

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KCFD
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that damaged three homes in the 3600 block of Benton Boulevard.

Fire crews were called to the home that initially caught fire around 3:15 a.m.

When they arrived, they say they saw heavy smoke and fire showing from a 2-story home.

KCFD says the homes on the north and south sides of the home also caught fire, as well as a detached garage.

KCFD says only one of the homes was occupied.

No injuries have been reported.

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