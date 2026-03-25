Three homes on Benton Boulevard damaged in early morning fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that damaged three homes in the 3600 block of Benton Boulevard.
Fire crews were called to the home that initially caught fire around 3:15 a.m.
When they arrived, they say they saw heavy smoke and fire showing from a 2-story home.
KCFD says the homes on the north and south sides of the home also caught fire, as well as a detached garage.
KCFD says only one of the homes was occupied.
No injuries have been reported.