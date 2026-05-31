Three KCFD firefighters injured after vacant apartment fire in the city's Northeast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three firefighters with the Kansas City Fire Department were taken to the hospital after they were injured while responding to a house fire in the city's Northeast.

Two of the firefighters has minor injuries and the third has significant injuries but all are non-life threatening, according to the fire department. All three are in stable condition.

Crews responded to the fire in the 5200 block of Independence Ave. around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Heavy fire was seen coming from a vacant three-story apartment building. Crews came across heavy fire conditions on multiple floors.

KCFD Three KCFD firefighters were taken to the hospital with injuries after responding to a fire in the city's Northeast on May 30.

According to the department, at 7:32 p.m., a mayday was called for a firefighter in distress. That firefighter was quickly pulled out to safety.

The Incident Commander on scene ordered crews to evacuate the building and fight the fire from the outside.

The fire was brought under control at 8 p.m.

The department said no civilians were inside the building.

The Dangerous Buildings and City Planning offices were requested to evaluate the property.

KCFD is investigating the cause of the fire.

