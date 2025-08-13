3 rescued from Westport building fire, crews searching for possible 4th victim

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was rescued from the 3rd floor, two others were assisted out, and firefighters are searching for a possible fourth victim of a Westport multi-use building early Wednesday morning.

Kansas City, Missouri, fire crews were called to the three-story fire in the 4100 block of Pennsylvania shortly before 6 a.m.

Fire Chief Michael Hopkins says smoke and fire was showing from the second floor on arrival.

One person was rescued from the third floor and transported to an area hospital with smoke inhalation.

Two others were assisted out of the building by firefighters.

Emergency crews are searching for a possible fourth victim.

