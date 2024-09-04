Tic Toc Bakery raising awareness for Tourette's through Chiefs-themed cookie decoration

LIBERTY, Mo. — The Chiefs effect is well-known in Kansas City. Leaning into team-themed gear or products can help boost sales for small businesses.

Devin and Stuart MacClain started their small business, Tic Toc Bakery, in 2017.

They don't just bake and decorate, they share their skills in classes.

One of the things they've discovered over the years is the high demand for Chiefs-themed classes.

Grant Stephens /KSHB Devin MacClain- Tic Toc Bakery

"The Superbowl was huge, preseason is huge," Devin said.

The two said people in KC have a built-in desire to support the Chiefs, and they're happy to do their part.

"Everybody buys into it," Stuart said.

That support goes a long way in keeping their small business dream alive.

"I kept getting laid off from job to job because I have Tourette's Syndrome where I say involuntary things," Devin said.

It was frustrating, but she knew she could bake.

She started to lean into that skill with the bakery, the namesake of which is named after verbal and physical tics.

"People said, 'Oh, you should teach! You should teach!' And I'm like, 'Oh no, I'm scared … I can't go in front of people,'" she said.

She didn't listen to that voice. Instead, she drew inspiration from the Chiefs.

"Isiah Pacheco, he's my favorite. And I say, 'I'm going to run my business the way he runs on the ground, I'm not quitting,'" Devin said.

Devin is driven to use her support system to help others find theirs.

"To raise awareness for Tourette's Syndrome," Devin said. "And for people who may have other neurological disorders to show that with a disability, you can go out there and do stuff. You can achieve stuff."

You can find more information about classes on the Tic Toc Bakery Facebook page.

—

KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers issues connected to access to housing and rent costs. Share your story idea with Grant.

