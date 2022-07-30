Watch Now
Time to check Mega Millions numbers: Are you a billionaire?

Posted at 10:40 PM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 23:40:57-04

You bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket and have been dreaming of how you’ll spend $1.28 billion.

Now it’s time to check your numbers and face reality. Friday’s winning numbers are: 13-36-45-57-67, with a Mega Ball of 14.

The jackpot is the third-largest lottery prize and the biggest in nearly four years. It grew so large because there have been 29 consecutive draws without a winner.

The $1.28 million prize is for players who are paid with the annuity option, which makes 30 annual payments.

Nearly all jackpot winners choose the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing is an estimated $747.2 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

