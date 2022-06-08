TIMELINE: Tracking tornado warnings from overnight storms in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emergency management officials are spending Wednesday morning reviewing storm notifications sent out in association with severe storms.

Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night, the National Weather Service included the Kansas City area in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

By 1 a.m. Wednesday, storms had approached the Kansas City, prompting a Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Tonganoxie and heading east into the metro.

At 1:21 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for parts of northeastern Johnson County and southwestern Jackson County through 1:45 a.m. The weather service reported a radar-confirmed tornado over Prairie Village at 1:20 a.m.

Tornado Warning including Overland Park KS, Lee's Summit MO and Leawood KS until 1:45 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/gOErfukwhq — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 8, 2022

It was that warning that prompted an Emergency Alert notification to be issued for smartphone users in certain areas around roughly 1:23 a.m.

By 1:26 a.m., the National Weather Service had canceled the tornado warning for Johnson County, as the storm had moved into Raytown. The tornado warning remained in effect for Jackson County through 1:45 a.m.

TAKE COVER NOW! Radar confirmed a tornado near Leawood moving east. pic.twitter.com/iK6ENYc1WX — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 8, 2022

As of 1:33 a.m., NWS radar estimated the tornado to be over Raytown. By 1:36 a.m., NWS radar estimated the tornado had moved east near Lee’s Summit.

Around the same time, a second part of the storm generated a Tornado Warning north of the river.

At 1:30 a.m., NWS radar picked up possible rotation near Kearney, Missouri and issued a Tornado Warning until 2 a.m. for parts of Clay and Ray counties.

Tornado Warning including Excelsior Springs MO, Kearney MO and Wood Heights MO until 2:00 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/3a24w8DY6K — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 8, 2022

By 1:38 a.m., radar indicated the storm was over Excelsior Springs. The Tornado Warning was allowed to expire at 2 a.m. when radar no longer indicated the storm was cable of producing a tornado.

As the Northland storm pulsed up and down, NWS radar continued to track the tornado storm in Jackson County. By 1:41 a.m., the NWS issued a tornado warning for west central Lafayette and northeastern Jackson Counties in Missouri for the storm that radar indicated was producing a tornado near Buckner.

Tornado Warning including Buckner MO, Wellington MO and Sibley MO until 2:15 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/PdLJg4Pl0t — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 8, 2022

By 2:03 a.m., NWS radar indicated the storm that had prompted the tornado warning east of Kansas City was no longer capable of producing a tornado.

—