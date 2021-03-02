Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

To-go alcohol sales could become Kansas staple

items.[0].image.alt
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Getty Images
<p>Cancer risk rises with each drink, but the link between mortality and alcohol is more J-shaped, a new study finds</p>
What drinking alcohol means for your cancer and death risk
Posted at 12:08 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 13:08:13-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Carryout alcohol sales, which were allowed in Kansas because of COVID-19, may outlast the pandemic.

A bill making its way through the Kansas legislature seeks to allow to-go sales on a long-term basis.

Being able to sell alcohol with to-go and curbside orders kept many restaurants afloat during the pandemic, helping maintain their sales despite indoor dining being closed for a while.

To-go alcohol sales were added as an amendment to Kansas House Bill 2137, which addresses the sale of cereal malt beverages in the state. Cereal malt beverages are essentially drinks that have 3.2% or lower alcohol by volume.

The amendment has certain requirements for how the alcoholic beverage is contained when given to a patron to leave the premises and requires a dated receipt of purchase.

According to the Kansas Legislature website, the full House passed the bill and amendment on Tuesday. Only one state representative voted not to pass the bill.

It will now move to the Senate for a vote.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're Hiring!