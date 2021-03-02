To-go alcohol sales could become Kansas staple

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Carryout alcohol sales, which were allowed in Kansas because of COVID-19, may outlast the pandemic.

A bill making its way through the Kansas legislature seeks to allow to-go sales on a long-term basis.

Being able to sell alcohol with to-go and curbside orders kept many restaurants afloat during the pandemic, helping maintain their sales despite indoor dining being closed for a while.

To-go alcohol sales were added as an amendment to Kansas House Bill 2137, which addresses the sale of cereal malt beverages in the state. Cereal malt beverages are essentially drinks that have 3.2% or lower alcohol by volume.

The amendment has certain requirements for how the alcoholic beverage is contained when given to a patron to leave the premises and requires a dated receipt of purchase.

According to the Kansas Legislature website, the full House passed the bill and amendment on Tuesday. Only one state representative voted not to pass the bill.

It will now move to the Senate for a vote.